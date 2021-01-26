210126-N-PC620-0057 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Jan. 26, 2021) Navy Chief Damage Controlman Kevin Fischbach, the Joint Task Force Civil Support J34 protection cell non-commissioned officer in charge, takes notes during a training brief hosted on a virtual collaboration tool during Exercise Sudden Response 21. Military units comprising the Defense Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Force (DCRF) are participating in Exercise Sudden Response January 21-27, 2021 near Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wa., Camp Rilea, Ore., and at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. Teams from Task Force (TF) Aviation, TF Logistics, TF Medical and TF Operations, rehearsed force and equipment employment, life-saving operations and web-based collaborative tools to ensure their ability to execute the Defense Support of Civil Authority (DSCA) mission they assumed June 1, 2020. The DCRF consists of about 5,200 personnel from military units located throughout the nation who come together to help fellow Americans in the event of a catastrophic crisis response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 19:50 Photo ID: 6496157 VIRIN: 210126-N-PC620-0057 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 1.03 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-CS Conducts Exercise Sudden Response 21 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.