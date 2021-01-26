Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Secretary Austin Speaks with Australian Counterpart

    Secretary Austin Speaks with Australian Counterpart

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando    

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Australian Minister of Defense Linda Reynolds, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 26, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 19:43
    Photo ID: 6496155
    VIRIN: 210126-D-BN624-0037
    Resolution: 3819x2546
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin Speaks with Australian Counterpart, by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    Lloyd Austin
    Linda Reynolds
    SECDEFAustin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT