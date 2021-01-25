Cold Weather Training at Winter Strike 21 in Camp Grayling

Socially distancing himself from the Marine Corps 2nd ANGLICO, Hunter Heard provides cold weather survival instruction at Winter Strike 21 in Camp Grayling Jan. 25, 2021. Winter Strike 21 is a cold weather readiness event held as part of the Northern Strike exercise series that offers the Michigan National Guard’s unparalleled facilities as a venue for U.S. and coalition forces to receive advanced All-Domain joint fires training in all weather conditions. (US Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)
