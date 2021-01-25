Wisconsin Artillery Awaits Call to Fire at Winter Strike 21

A gunnery team from C Battery, 1st/120th Field Artillery, Wisconsin National Guard, prepares to load and fire a M-777 Howitzer during Winter Strike 21 at Camp Grayling Maneuver Center, Mich., Jan. 25, 2021. Winter Strike 21 is a cold weather readiness event held as part of the Northern Strike exercise series that offers the Michigan National Guard’s unparalleled facilities as a venue for U.S. and coalition forces to receive advanced All-Domain joint fires training in all weather conditions. (US Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

