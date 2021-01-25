Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin Artillery Poised to Fire at Winter Strike 21 [Image 1 of 5]

    Wisconsin Artillery Poised to Fire at Winter Strike 21

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    Gunnery teams from C Battery, 1st/120th Field Artillery, Wisconsin National Guard, prepare to load and fire M-777 Howitzers during Winter Strike 21 at Camp Grayling Maneuver Center, Mich., Jan. 25, 2021. Winter Strike 21 is a cold weather readiness event held as part of the Northern Strike exercise series that offers the Michigan National Guard’s unparalleled facilities as a venue for U.S. and coalition forces to receive advanced All-Domain joint fires training in all weather conditions. (US Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin Artillery Poised to Fire at Winter Strike 21 [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Grayling
    WIARNG
    Northern Strike
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Winter Strike 21
    Northern Strike 21-1

