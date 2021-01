3-7 FA Operation Bull Wings

Artillerymen from B Battery, 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery, 25th Infantry Division Artillery fire a M119A3 howitzer during Operation Bull Wings Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 22, 2021. The EDRE is a no-notice, rapid-deployment exercise designed to test a unit's ability to alert, marshal, and deploy forces and equipment to an emergency disaster or for contingency operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

