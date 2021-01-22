Artillerymen from B Battery, 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery, 25th Infantry Division Artillery fire a M119A3 howitzer during Operation Bull Wings Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 22, 2021. The EDRE is a no-notice, rapid-deployment exercise designed to test a unit's ability to alert, marshal, and deploy forces and equipment to an emergency disaster or for contingency operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 18:31
|Photo ID:
|6496076
|VIRIN:
|210122-A-UH335-0005
|Resolution:
|2981x1677
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-7 FA Operation Bull Wings [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
