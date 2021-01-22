Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-7 FA Operation Bull Wings [Image 7 of 10]

    3-7 FA Operation Bull Wings

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Ezra Camarena 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Adrian Higuera, an artilleryman from B Battery, 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery, 25th Infantry Division Artillery uses a Digital Fire Control System prior to firing a M119A3 howitzer during Operation Bull Wings Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 22, 2021. The EDRE is a no-notice, rapid-deployment exercise designed to test a unit's ability to alert, marshal, and deploy forces and equipment to an emergency disaster or for contingency operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ezra Camarena, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-7 FA Operation Bull Wings [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Ezra Camarena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

