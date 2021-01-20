When university faculty, students and staff successfully transitioned to nearly 100% distance learning in March 2020, resources provided by the Teaching and Learning Commons (TLC) proved invaluable to the NPS community. TLC leaders review the organization’s impact on 2020, and look ahead to future initiatives, in the organization’s recently-released TLC Annual Newsletter, available on the TLC website. (Image courtesy NPS Teaching and Learning Commons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 12:47 Photo ID: 6495634 VIRIN: 210120-N-ZZ999-0001 Resolution: 800x480 Size: 572.63 KB Location: MONTEREY, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NPS’ TLC Continues Critical Support to Teaching, Learning Through COVID-19, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.