CARIBBEAN SEA (Jan 16, 2021) Ensign Tony Powers and Lt.j.g. Taylor Brunstad, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95), stand watch on the bridge at sea, Jan. 16, 2021. James E. Williams is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Gabrielle Huezo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 11:42 VIRIN: 210116-N-N3764-009