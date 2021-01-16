Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    01.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARIBBEAN SEA (Jan 16, 2021) Ensign Tony Powers and Lt.j.g. Taylor Brunstad, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95), stand watch on the bridge at sea, Jan. 16, 2021. James E. Williams is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Gabrielle Huezo/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210116-N-N3764-009 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    USS James E. Williams
    Southern Command
    U.S. Fourth Fleet

