A local national employee assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s AFSBn-Benelux works on a Humvee. Recently, several hundred employees from the 405th AFSB took part in a virtual town hall focused on local national employee inclusion. It was the first in a series of project inclusion town halls. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2021 11:07
|Photo ID:
|6495561
|VIRIN:
|210126-A-SM279-656
|Resolution:
|2300x1504
|Size:
|797.37 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 405th AFSB conducts first of several project inclusion town halls to help develop culture of diversity, respect, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
405th AFSB conducts first of several project inclusion town halls to help develop culture of diversity, respect
LEAVE A COMMENT