A local national employee assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s AFSBn-Benelux works on a Humvee. Recently, several hundred employees from the 405th AFSB took part in a virtual town hall focused on local national employee inclusion. It was the first in a series of project inclusion town halls. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 01.26.2021 11:07 Photo ID: 6495561 VIRIN: 210126-A-SM279-656 Resolution: 2300x1504 Size: 797.37 KB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 405th AFSB conducts first of several project inclusion town halls to help develop culture of diversity, respect, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.