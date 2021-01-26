Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    405th AFSB conducts first of several project inclusion town halls to help develop culture of diversity, respect

    405th AFSB conducts first of several project inclusion town halls to help develop culture of diversity, respect

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    A local national employee assigned to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s AFSBn-Benelux works on a Humvee. Recently, several hundred employees from the 405th AFSB took part in a virtual town hall focused on local national employee inclusion. It was the first in a series of project inclusion town halls. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 11:07
    Photo ID: 6495561
    VIRIN: 210126-A-SM279-656
    Resolution: 2300x1504
    Size: 797.37 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB conducts first of several project inclusion town halls to help develop culture of diversity, respect, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    405th AFSB conducts first of several project inclusion town halls to help develop culture of diversity, respect

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    ArmySustainment
    target_news_europe
    ArmyMateriel
    ProjectInclusion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT