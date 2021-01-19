Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Prevent delay, update TRICARE today

    Prevent delay, update TRICARE today

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Base members are reminded to enroll themselves and their command sponsored family members in TRICARE Prime within 90 days of arrival at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Beneficiaries are encouraged to enroll virtually by sending an encrypted email with a copy of their orders and the enrollment forms to usaf.ramstein.86-mdg.list.mdss-tricare-enrollments-all@mail.mil. (Courtesy graphic)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.26.2021 03:48
    Photo ID: 6495291
    VIRIN: 210119-F-XX000-0001
    Resolution: 1280x686
    Size: 106.29 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prevent delay, update TRICARE today, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Prevent delay, update TRICARE today

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Healthcare
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    TRICARE
    86th Medical Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT