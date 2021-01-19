Prevent delay, update TRICARE today

Base members are reminded to enroll themselves and their command sponsored family members in TRICARE Prime within 90 days of arrival at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Beneficiaries are encouraged to enroll virtually by sending an encrypted email with a copy of their orders and the enrollment forms to usaf.ramstein.86-mdg.list.mdss-tricare-enrollments-all@mail.mil. (Courtesy graphic)

