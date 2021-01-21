Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210121-N-YA628-1042

    210121-N-YA628-1042

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    WATERS OFF THE COAST OF JAPAN (Jan. 21, 2021) A Seahawk SH-60 helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 takes off from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during flight quarters. Mustin is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 23:31
    VIRIN: 210121-N-YA628-1042
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
