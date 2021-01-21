WATERS OFF THE COAST OF JAPAN (Jan. 21, 2021) A Seahawk SH-60 helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 takes off from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during flight quarters. Mustin is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 23:31
|Photo ID:
|6495191
|VIRIN:
|210121-N-YA628-1015
|Resolution:
|4614x4182
|Size:
|963.54 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 210121-N-YA628-1015 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
