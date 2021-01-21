WATERS OFF THE COAST OF JAPAN (Jan. 21, 2021) A Seahawk SH-60 helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 takes off from the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during flight quarters. Mustin is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2021 23:31 Photo ID: 6495191 VIRIN: 210121-N-YA628-1015 Resolution: 4614x4182 Size: 963.54 KB Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210121-N-YA628-1015 [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.