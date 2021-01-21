Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations

Senior Airman Bianca Robichaud, 436th Health Care Operations Squadron acting family health noncommissioned officer in charge, and Staff Sgt. Kelsey Loeser, 436th Medical Group unit training manager, administer the COVID-19 vaccine to Lt. Col. Kristen Carter, 436th Medical Support Squadron commander, and Master Sgt. Jessica Nienhueser, 436th MDSS superintendent, Jan. 21, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Carter and Nienhueser were among the first Team Dover front-line workers who voluntarily received the vaccine in accordance with Department of Defense guidance. The vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in prevention of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

