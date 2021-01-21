Capt. Lindamira Nkwenti, 436th Medical Group resource management operations flight commander, displays a sign stating why she volunteered for the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 21, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Nkwenti was among the first Team Dover front-line workers who voluntarily received the vaccine in accordance with Department of Defense guidance. The vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in prevention of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.25.2021 20:56 Photo ID: 6495157 VIRIN: 210121-F-BO262-1006 Resolution: 2851x4283 Size: 3.01 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB continues with COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 5 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.