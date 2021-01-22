Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnell administers COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 2 of 2]

    McConnell administers COVID-19 Vaccine

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nilsa Garcia 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Melissa Royster, 22nd Air Refueling Wing command chief, receives her first round of the COVID-19 vaccine Jan. 22, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The vaccine is currently voluntary for all Department of Defense personnel including active duty, Guard/Reserve, retirees, family members, civilian employees and selected DOD contracted personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Garica)

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

