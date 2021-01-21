COVID vaccines at Tyndall

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Haley Lecomte, 325th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron technician, left, administers the Coronavirus vaccine to Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, 325th Fighter Wing command chief, right, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 21, 2021. The vaccine was released as voluntary for active duty personnel based on a U.S. Food and Drug Administration population schema and is a two-dose delivery system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

Date Taken: 01.21.2021
Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US