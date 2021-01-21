COVID vaccines at Tyndall

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, 325th Fighter Wing command chief, left, and Tech. Sgt. Haley Lecomte, 325th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron technician, right, discuss the Coronavirus vaccine prior administration at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 21, 2021. Each individual who received the vaccine was pre-briefed on what they could expect to experience at the sight of the injection which could include muscle stiffness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

