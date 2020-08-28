Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Live-Fire Exercise [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Essex Live-Fire Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Wesley Richardson 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2021) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) fires a RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) during a live-fire exercise. Essex is conducting routine operations underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Live-Fire Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS ESSEX
    LHD 2
    navy

