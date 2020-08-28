USS Essex Live-Fire Exercise

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 20, 2021) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) fires a RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) during a live-fire exercise. Essex is conducting routine operations underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wesley Richardson)
Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 10:35
Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
