    USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John McGovern 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Ryan McWilliams, from Orcutt, Calif., surveys the deck log aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is conducting routine operations underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John McGovern)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 10:35
    Photo ID: 6494373
    VIRIN: 210119-N-SH168-1016
    Resolution: 5159x3439
    Size: 936.75 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 John McGovern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS ESSEX
    LHD 2
    navy

