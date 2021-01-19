PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Ryan McWilliams, from Orcutt, Calif., surveys the deck log aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is conducting routine operations underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John McGovern)
This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 John McGovern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
