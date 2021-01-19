PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 19, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Tiffany Tumaliuan, from Murrieta, Calif., stands watch aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2). Essex is conducting routine operations underway in the eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John McGovern)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 10:35
|Photo ID:
|6494371
|VIRIN:
|210119-N-SH168-1011
|Resolution:
|4928x3285
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 John McGovern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT