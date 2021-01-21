COVID vaccines at Tyndall

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, 325th Fighter Wing command chief, left, and Tech. Sgt. Haley Lecomte, 325th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron technician, right, discuss the Coronavirus vaccine prior to administration at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 21, 2021. Each individual who received the vaccine was pre-briefed on what they could expect to experience once the vaccine had been administered. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

