AFRICOM commander, senior enlisted leader conduct visit to East Africa

U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command, wrapped up a five-day visit to East Africa in mid-January 2021, which included stops in Djibouti, Somalia and Kenya as well as to the USS Makin Island, operating off the coast of Somalia. Townsend was accompanied by the Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher, whose participation on the trip emphasized the need for professional, well trained enlisted corps for partner forces, recognized U.S. forces and spoke with Somali military leadership about training possibilities. (Photo by: U.S. Air Force Col. Jackie Breeden)

