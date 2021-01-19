Incirlik Airman receives award

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nigel Archer, 728th Air Mobility Squadron Quality Assurance inspector, receives the 2020 USO Airman of the year award during a ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 19, 2021. Archer was awarded in recognition for his response to a vehicle accident while stationed in Honduras, where he and fellow U.S. service members helped rescue a local family from their overturned van during a storm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 08:25
|Photo ID:
|6494257
|VIRIN:
|210119-F-TO545-002
|Resolution:
|6494x4667
|Size:
|8.69 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
