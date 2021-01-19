Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik Airman receives award [Image 1 of 4]

    Incirlik Airman receives award

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nigel Archer, 728th Air Mobility Squadron Quality Assurance inspector, receives the 2020 USO Airman of the year award during a ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 19, 2021. Archer was awarded in recognition for his response to a vehicle accident while stationed in Honduras, where he and fellow U.S. service members helped rescue a local family from their overturned van during a storm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 08:25
    Photo ID: 6494257
    VIRIN: 210119-F-TO545-002
    Resolution: 6494x4667
    Size: 8.69 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    This work, Incirlik Airman receives award [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USO
    728 AMS
    Airman of the Year
    Nigel Archer

