Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PSAB administers first round of COVID-19 vaccines [Image 4 of 5]

    PSAB administers first round of COVID-19 vaccines

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing administered its first round of COVID-19 vaccines Jan. 25, 2020, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In accordance with U.S. Central Command’s tiered distribution plan, the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron administered the vaccines to PSAB’s first responders and medical providers. As more vaccines arrive, the 378th EMEDS will expand to offer vaccines to all PSAB personnel. The vaccine is not mandatory, but DoD health experts and Air Force senior leaders strongly encourage all personnel to consider being vaccinated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 08:14
    Photo ID: 6494247
    VIRIN: 210125-F-VI840-0020
    Resolution: 1739x2115
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSAB administers first round of COVID-19 vaccines [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Leala Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PSAB administers first round of COVID-19 vaccines
    PSAB administers first round of COVID-19 vaccines
    PSAB administers first round of COVID-19 vaccines
    PSAB administers first round of COVID-19 vaccines
    PSAB administers first round of COVID-19 vaccines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Coronavirus
    COVID
    Moderna

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT