PSAB administers first round of COVID-19 vaccines

The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing administered its first round of COVID-19 vaccines Jan. 25, 2020, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In accordance with U.S. Central Command’s tiered distribution plan, the 378th Expeditionary Medical Squadron administered the vaccines to PSAB’s first responders and medical providers. As more vaccines arrive, the 378th EMEDS will expand to offer vaccines to all PSAB personnel. The vaccine is not mandatory, but DoD health experts and Air Force senior leaders strongly encourage all personnel to consider being vaccinated. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)

