USS Makin Island Underway

210122-N-TF178-1429 INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 22, 2021) – U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician 3rd Class James Strange patches a damaged pipe during a flooding drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

