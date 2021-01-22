Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Makin Island Underway [Image 11 of 16]

    Makin Island Underway

    INDIAN OCEAN

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Morrow 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    210122-N-LD903-1232 INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 22, 2021) – U.S. Sailors participate in a damage control drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.25.2021 05:23
    Photo ID: 6494186
    VIRIN: 210122-N-LD903-1232
    Resolution: 6713x4150
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 16 of 16], by PO3 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    USS Makin Island Underway
    USS Makin Island Underway
    USS Makin Island Underway
    USS Makin Island Underway
    USS Makin Island Underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MKIARG15MEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT