Makin Island Underway

210122-N-LD903-1102 INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 22, 2021) – U.S. Sailors participate in a damage control drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

Date Taken: 01.22.2021
Location: INDIAN OCEAN