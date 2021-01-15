Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher visits Djibouti

Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher, command senior enlisted leader, Africa Command (AFRICOM), congratulates multiply service members during an award ceremony at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti, Jan. 15, 2021. Thresher was part of a five-day visit to East Africa with U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command. During the trip, Thresher recognized U.S. forces and spoke with partner military leadership about training possibilities.

