Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher, command senior enlisted leader, Africa Command (AFRICOM), congratulates multiply service members during an award ceremony at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti, Jan. 15, 2021. Thresher was part of a five-day visit to East Africa with U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command. During the trip, Thresher recognized U.S. forces and spoke with partner military leadership about training possibilities.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 04:02
|Photo ID:
|6494172
|VIRIN:
|210115-Z-VD828-3114
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|796.5 KB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher visits Djibouti [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brandon Julson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
