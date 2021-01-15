Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher visits Djibouti [Image 4 of 5]

    Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher visits Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Julson 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher, command senior enlisted leader, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), greets by a Military Working Dog during an award ceremony at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti, Jan. 15, 2021. Thresher traveled to East Africa to review future posturing of U.S. forces with key leaders in support of Operation Octave Quartz, in preparation for the next phase of operations in East Africa.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    This work, Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher visits Djibouti [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brandon Julson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

