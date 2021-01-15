Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher visits Djibouti

Sgt. Maj. Richard Thresher, command senior enlisted leader, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), greets by a Military Working Dog during an award ceremony at Camp Lemonnier Djibouti, Jan. 15, 2021. Thresher traveled to East Africa to review future posturing of U.S. forces with key leaders in support of Operation Octave Quartz, in preparation for the next phase of operations in East Africa.

