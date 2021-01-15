Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General Townsend visits Chabelley [Image 1 of 5]

    General Townsend visits Chabelley

    DJ, DJIBOUTI

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Julson 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), meets with Lt. Col. Nicholas Wabeke, commander, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, at an airfield in East Africa, Jan. 15, 2021. Townsend traveled to East Africa to review future posturing of U.S. forces with key leaders in support of Operation Octave Quartz, in preparation for the next phase of operations in East Africa.

    This work, General Townsend visits Chabelley [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brandon Julson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

