General Townsend visits Chabelley

U.S. Army Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), meets with Lt. Col. Nicholas Wabeke, commander, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, at an airfield in East Africa, Jan. 15, 2021. Townsend traveled to East Africa to review future posturing of U.S. forces with key leaders in support of Operation Octave Quartz, in preparation for the next phase of operations in East Africa.

