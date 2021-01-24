Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho National Guard Personnel Return from Washington, D.C.After 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 21 of 21]

    Idaho National Guard Personnel Return from Washington, D.C.After 59th Presidential Inauguration

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    More than 300 Idaho National Guard Soldiers and Airmen supported the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. from Jan. 15 –24. More than 25,000 National Guardsmen from across the country conducted security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and district authorities leading up to, during and after inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2021
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Army National Guard
    Idaho Military Division
    Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak
    Gov. Brad Little
    59th Presidential Inauguration

