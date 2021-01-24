More than 300 Idaho National Guard Soldiers and Airmen supported the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. from Jan. 15 –24. More than 25,000 National Guardsmen from across the country conducted security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and district authorities leading up to, during and after inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2021 20:02 Photo ID: 6494057 VIRIN: 210124-F-AY311-502 Resolution: 2700x1914 Size: 2.72 MB Location: BOISE, ID, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Idaho National Guard Personnel Return from Washington, D.C.After 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 21 of 21], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.