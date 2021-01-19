Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    116th Cavalry Regiment provides operational support

    116th Cavalry Regiment provides operational support

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Sadler 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Virginia National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Idaho National Guard’s 2nd Squadron, 116th Cavalry Regiment, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team provide support operations Jan 19, 2021, in Washington, D.C. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa M. Sadler)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2021 15:09
