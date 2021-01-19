116th Cavalry Regiment provides operational support

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Idaho National Guard’s 2nd Squadron, 116th Cavalry Regiment, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team provide support operations Jan 19, 2021, in Washington, D.C. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa M. Sadler)

