116th Cavalry Regiment provides operational support

Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers rest during a break from standing guard near the U.S. Capitol building Jan 19, 2021, in Washington, D.C. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa M. Sadler)

