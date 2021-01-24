Camp Lemonnier's New Chiefs Pinned in Navy Tradition

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - U.S. Navy Capt. Kyle Schuman, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, addresses attendees of Camp Lemonnier's Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony on base, Jan. 24, 2021. The traditional U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony recognizes the most significant promotion of a Navy Sailor's career. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Sens)

