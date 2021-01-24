Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lemonnier's New Chiefs Pinned in Navy Tradition [Image 2 of 3]

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Sens 

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - U.S. Navy Capt. Kyle Schuman, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, addresses attendees of Camp Lemonnier's Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony on base, Jan. 24, 2021. The traditional U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony recognizes the most significant promotion of a Navy Sailor's career. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Sens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    This work, Camp Lemonnier's New Chiefs Pinned in Navy Tradition [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Colin Sens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

