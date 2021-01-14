Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Chinook (PC 9) searches for surface contacts [Image 1 of 2]

    ARABIAN GULF

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Spc. Theoren Neal 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210114-A-BD272-1225 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 14, 2021) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Ryan Stubblefield assigned to coastal patrol ship USS Chinook (PC 9), searches for surface contacts in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 14. Chinook is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Theoren Neal)

    This work, USS Chinook (PC 9) searches for surface contacts [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Theoren Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Chinook (PC 9) searches for surface contacts
    USS Chinook (PC 9) conduct man overboard drills

    CENTCOM
    55TH COMBAT CAMERA
    NAVCENT
    USS FIREBOLT (PC 9)

