210114-A-BD272-1225 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 14, 2021) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Ryan Stubblefield assigned to coastal patrol ship USS Chinook (PC 9), searches for surface contacts in the Arabian Gulf, Jan. 14. Chinook is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Theoren Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.24.2021 06:01 Photo ID: 6493691 VIRIN: 210114-A-BD272-1225 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 12.14 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Chinook (PC 9) searches for surface contacts [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Theoren Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.