Suelzer Receives Second Star

Texas Air National Guard Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Suelzer celebrates his promotion among family and friends January 23, 2021, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. Suelzer is stepping into the position of Deputy Adjutant General, Air, following the retirement of Maj. Gen. Dawn Ferrell. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Lynn M. Means)

Date Taken: 01.23.2021 Location: NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TX, US