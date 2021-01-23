Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suelzer Receives Second Star [Image 1 of 3]

    Suelzer Receives Second Star

    NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lynn M. Means 

    Texas Military Department

    Texas Air National Guard Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Suelzer celebrates his promotion among family and friends January 23, 2021, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. Suelzer is stepping into the position of Deputy Adjutant General, Air, following the retirement of Maj. Gen. Dawn Ferrell. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Lynn M. Means)

    This work, Suelzer Receives Second Star [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Lynn M. Means, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

