Texas Air National Guard Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Suelzer celebrates his promotion among family and friends January 23, 2021, at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas. Suelzer is stepping into the position of Deputy Adjutant General, Air, following the retirement of Maj. Gen. Dawn Ferrell. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Lynn M. Means)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2021 16:56
|Photo ID:
|6493523
|VIRIN:
|210123-Z-PG680-0024
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Suelzer Receives Second Star [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Lynn M. Means, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT