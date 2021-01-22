Senator Ben Sasse from Nebraska, receives a coin from Nebraska Army National Guard Lt. Col. Jeremy Smith, leader of the Nebraska National Guard Task Force, on the steps of the Capitol Building, Washington D.C., Jan. 22, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Herschel Talley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.23.2021 16:47 Photo ID: 6493516 VIRIN: 210122-Z-LY351-1038 Resolution: 2055x2877 Size: 3.33 MB Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nebraska National Guard Deploy to Washington, D.C. [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Herschel Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.