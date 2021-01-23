Boggs promoted to the rank of master sergeant

Kevin Boggs is promoted to the rank of Master Sergeant in the Nebraska Air National Guard during a ceremony, Jan. 23, 2021, at the Nebraska National Guard's Joint Force Headquarters.



(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jamie Titus)

