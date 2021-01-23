Kevin Boggs is promoted to the rank of Master Sergeant in the Nebraska Air National Guard during a ceremony, Jan. 23, 2021, at the Nebraska National Guard's Joint Force Headquarters.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jamie Titus)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2021 15:39
|Photo ID:
|6493473
|VIRIN:
|210123-Z-SP306-1007
|Resolution:
|2576x3872
|Size:
|6.41 MB
|Location:
|NE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boggs promoted to the rank of master sergeant [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jamie Titus, identified by DVIDS
