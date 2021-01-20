National Guard Provides Security for 59th Presidential Inauguration

Shields and helmets sit staged nearby as National Guard members provide security near the U.S. Capitol building during the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C. Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication, and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros)

