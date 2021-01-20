Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Guard Provides Security for 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 10 of 15]

    National Guard Provides Security for 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    Shields and helmets sit staged nearby as National Guard members provide security near the U.S. Capitol building during the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C. Jan. 20, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication, and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 13:47
    Photo ID: 6493398
    VIRIN: 210120-Z-DH163-2074
    Resolution: 3594x2400
    Size: 5.37 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Provides Security for 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Erica Jaros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Guard Provides Security for 59th Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard Provides Security for 59th Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard Provides Security for 59th Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard Provides Security for 59th Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard Provides Security for 59th Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard Provides Security for 59th Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard Provides Security for 59th Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard Provides Security for 59th Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard Provides Security for 59th Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard Provides Security for 59th Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard Provides Security for 59th Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard Provides Security for 59th Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard Provides Security for 59th Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard Provides Security for 59th Presidential Inauguration
    National Guard Provides Security for 59th Presidential Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    DC Guard
    Capitol Guardians
    CAPDC21
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    Inauguration 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT