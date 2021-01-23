Peaceful transfer of presidential power secured. Massachusetts Soldiers depart Washington, D.C. after supporting the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

Soldiers with the Massachusetts Army National Guard depart the Capitol Hill area in Washington, D.C., Jan. 23., after supporting district and federal officials for the 59th Presidential Inauguration three days earlier. The 1st Battalion, 181st Infantry Regiment — the successor of one of the nation’s first three militia regiments established in 1636 in Massachusetts — was of the units present during the inauguration. The Soldiers joined more than 26,000 National Guard men and women, who conducted security, communication and logistical missions to ensure the peaceful transfer of presidential power. (U.S. Air National Guard by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

