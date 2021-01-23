Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Peaceful transfer of presidential power secured. Massachusetts Soldiers depart Washington, D.C. after supporting the 59th Presidential Inauguration. [Image 8 of 9]

    Peaceful transfer of presidential power secured. Massachusetts Soldiers depart Washington, D.C. after supporting the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Erich Smith 

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers with the Massachusetts Army National Guard depart the Capitol Hill area in Washington, D.C., Jan. 23., after supporting district and federal officials for the 59th Presidential Inauguration three days earlier. The 1st Battalion, 181st Infantry Regiment — the successor of one of the nation’s first three militia regiments established in 1636 in Massachusetts — was of the units present during the inauguration. The Soldiers joined more than 26,000 National Guard men and women, who conducted security, communication and logistical missions to ensure the peaceful transfer of presidential power. (U.S. Air National Guard by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 13:42
    Photo ID: 6493393
    VIRIN: 210123-Z-NB148-076
    Resolution: 7677x5118
    Size: 15.17 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peaceful transfer of presidential power secured. Massachusetts Soldiers depart Washington, D.C. after supporting the 59th Presidential Inauguration. [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts Army National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    Capitol Police
    59th Presidential Inauguration

