    JTF-CS Kicks of Exercise Sudden Response 21 [Image 4 of 7]

    JTF-CS Kicks of Exercise Sudden Response 21

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lehman 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    210122-N-PC620-0060 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Jan. 22, 2021) The Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) Incident Support Team departs en route to a local hotel to support simulated emergency response operations as part of Exercise Sudden Response 21. Military units comprising the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF) participated in Exercise Sudden Response January 21-27, 2021 near Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wa., Camp Rilea, Ore., and at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. Teams from Task Force (TF) Aviation, TF Logistics, TF Medical and TF Operations, rehearsed force and equipment employment, life-saving operations and web-based collaborative tools to ensure their ability to execute the Defense Support of Civil Authority (DSCA) mission they assumed June 1, 2020. The DCRF consists of about 5,200 personnel from military units located throughout the nation who come together to help fellow Americans in the event of a catastrophic crisis response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2021 12:20
    This work, JTF-CS Kicks of Exercise Sudden Response 21 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRN
    DSCA
    Joint Task Force Civil Support
    JTF-CS
    SR21
    Sudden Response 21

