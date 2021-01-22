JTF-CS Kicks of Exercise Sudden Response 21

210122-N-PC620-0016 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Jan. 22, 2021) Navy Cmdr. Jonathan Albano, assigned to Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS), gives a convoy brief to JTF-CS Incident Response Team members prior to departing JTF-CS headquarters for a local hotel to conduct simulated emergency response operations as part of Exercise Sudden Response 21. Military units comprising the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF) participated in Exercise Sudden Response January 21-27, 2021 near Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wa., Camp Rilea, Ore., and at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. Teams from Task Force (TF) Aviation, TF Logistics, TF Medical and TF Operations, rehearsed force and equipment employment, life-saving operations and web-based collaborative tools to ensure their ability to execute the Defense Support of Civil Authority (DSCA) mission they assumed June 1, 2020. The DCRF consists of about 5,200 personnel from military units located throughout the nation who come together to help fellow Americans in the event of a catastrophic crisis response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

Date Taken: 01.22.2021
Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US